Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) to report $3.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the highest is $3.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.92 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $314.63 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.