Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHSGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

