Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LNN stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.86. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $13,373,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,820,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

