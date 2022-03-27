Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.06). Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 5,304,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,330. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 155,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 3,412,889 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,981 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $6,763,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $3,784,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

