Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will report sales of $44.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.95 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $193.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $198.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $205.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.10 million to $212.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. 284,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 130 shares of company stock valued at $2,993 and sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

