Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ VRSK opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.31. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.
In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
