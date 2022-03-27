Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.31. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

