Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target at $44.30

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of Finning International stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141. Finning International has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $32.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.