Analysts Set Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) PT at $27.63

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

IREN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. 124,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.