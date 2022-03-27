Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $47.20

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. 37,522,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,749,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.