Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $154.83

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.86. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.