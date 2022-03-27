Analyzing ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of CareMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ATI Physical Therapy has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareMax has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI Physical Therapy N/A -9.05% -2.99% CareMax N/A -1.27% -0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI Physical Therapy $627.87 million 0.56 -$778.33 million N/A N/A CareMax $295.76 million 2.38 -$6.68 million N/A N/A

CareMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATI Physical Therapy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI Physical Therapy 0 3 2 0 2.40 CareMax 0 0 4 0 3.00

ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus price target of $3.81, indicating a potential upside of 115.11%. CareMax has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.24%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than CareMax.

Summary

CareMax beats ATI Physical Therapy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

