AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 3,060.0% from the February 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

