ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $308.97 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.20.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

