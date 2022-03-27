Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 5,615,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.