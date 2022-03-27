ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.20 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.20 million and approximately $911,111.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.48 or 0.07080821 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,910.49 or 0.99954357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047198 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

