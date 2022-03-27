Apollon Limassol (APL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,503.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $867,147.19 and $18,503.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00005719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00190312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00028187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00417898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

