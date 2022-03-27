Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $149.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.