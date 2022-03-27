Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $174.72. 80,471,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,036,176. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

