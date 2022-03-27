Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,043,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Applied Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Applied Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Applied Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

