Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%.

NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,273. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.