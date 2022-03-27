Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Jonestrading currently has a C$8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE APS opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

