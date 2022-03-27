Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.16) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 915.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 887.18. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 799.98 ($10.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.67). The firm has a market cap of £150.23 million and a P/E ratio of 57.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

