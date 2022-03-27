Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,794. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.