Arqma Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $435,936.80 and $981.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,915.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.70 or 0.07079217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00280483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.80 or 0.00812186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013316 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.11 or 0.00467777 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.49 or 0.00448600 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,813,349 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,805 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.