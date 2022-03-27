Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) to report sales of $140.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $314.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $32.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $275.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

