Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 362,398 shares.The stock last traded at $116.50 and had previously closed at $116.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

