Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.42. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.88.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,113,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 357,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

