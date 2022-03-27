Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $129.00 at Mizuho

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s current price.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.88.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after buying an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $67,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $60,113,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

