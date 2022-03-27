Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

