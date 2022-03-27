ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €757.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €757.54 ($832.46).

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($846.15) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($928.57) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,021.98) price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($769.23) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

