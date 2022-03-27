Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock valued at $279,749,005. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

