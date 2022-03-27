Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 5,069 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 459,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:THC opened at $89.44 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $91.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

