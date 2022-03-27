Aspen Investment Management Inc Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

