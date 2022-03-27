Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.