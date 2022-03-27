Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $947,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

