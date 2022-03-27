Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 880 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.79 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.23.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.