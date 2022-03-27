Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,475 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 118.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Assertio by 275.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assertio in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

