Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Atb Cap Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.