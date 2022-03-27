Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.52. 905,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.