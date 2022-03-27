Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $212.14. 1,465,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average is $264.91. Autodesk has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.