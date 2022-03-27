Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $96.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $463,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

