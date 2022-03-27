AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $272.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVB. Mizuho reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.06.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $247.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $182.69 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,091,000 after buying an additional 182,680 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

