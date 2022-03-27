Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 457 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

