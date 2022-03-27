Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $639,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,974,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.75.

