Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $720,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,420. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.