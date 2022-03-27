Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,550 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 1,094,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,680. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

