Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $173.14 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $158,267,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

