Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $173.14 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $158,267,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.