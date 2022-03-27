Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,643,000 after acquiring an additional 474,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

