Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,759 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,827 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $373.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.89 and a 200 day moving average of $539.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

