Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

